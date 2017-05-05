Seamus Power just two shots off the lead in North Carolina

Seamus Power is just two shots off the lead after an impressive first round at the Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina.

The Waterford native started at the 10th and birdied four of his first 11 holes, with another on the sixth before a bogey on his last hole, to sit at four under.

The 30-year-old, who has made nine cuts from 14 starts this season, sits two shots behind leader Francesco Molinari.

Johnson reported no ill-effects after his morning round at Eagle Point

World number one Dustin Johnson declared himself ready to challenge for victory after a tidy return to competition left him four strokes behind the first-round leader.

Twenty-nine days after slipping down stairs and badly bruising his back on the eve of the US Masters, Johnson reported no ill-effects after his morning round at Eagle Point.

He carded a two-under-par 70, while Italian Molinari chipped-in twice to lead on 66, one stroke ahead of four players including Swede Alex Noren.

“I felt good physically, no issues,” world number one Johnson told reporters.

“I just need to get some more rounds in, get some more reps, but I feel like the golf swing’s in good shape.

“I hit the ball great. If I hit it like I did today (over) the next few days, I’ll be right there on Sunday.”

The only top-10 player in the field, Johnson attracted a huge gallery in what almost counts as a home tournament, taking place as it does not far from where he grew up across the border in South Carolina.

Johnson was perhaps more satisfied with his performance than his score in his quest to become the first player since Tiger Woods in 2007-08 to notch four consecutive victories on the PGA Tour.

Low scores were plentiful after the greens were watered overnight, allowing for attacking approach shots

“Since I hadn’t played in so long I’m happy with the way I played,” he said. “I didn’t score that great, didn’t hole many putts. I felt like I hit good putts, just nothing was going in. All in all I’m very pleased with the day.”

Many players approached the first round apprehensively on a course few had played before this week, but low scores were plentiful after the greens were watered overnight, allowing for attacking approach shots.

“It’s a great track, not the longest, but especially in the breeze, you need to hit the ball in the right spot on the greens,” said leader Molinari.

“Just a good, solid round. I hit a lot of good shots, gave myself a lot of chances. I missed some makeable ones but made a couple from off the green, so great day.”

Molinari is seeking his first US PGA Tour victory, after winning four times on the European Tour, including the 2010 WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai.

Shane Lowry left himself with a lot of work to do if he is to make the cut, after shooting an opening round of 75 – three over par.

Lowry, playing in his first of 11 tournaments in the next 15 weeks, carded just one birdie in a frustrating round similar to much of his season so far.

Meanwhile, Graeme McDowell is back at one under.