Seamus Power is still in the hunt for maiden victory in Mississippi

Seamus Power’s quest for a first PGA Tour victory is still on - his second round 69 at the PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi leaves him just two shots off the lead.

The Irish Olympic golfer had carded a brilliant first round 65 on Thursday to leave him in contention for the weekend ahead.

He began his second round then with four pars before birdies on the fifth and eighth holes. Power enjoyed two more birdies on the back nine, before hitting his only bogey of the round on the 16th.

Former world junior champion Grayson Murray made a tap-in birdie at the final hole to earn his two-shot lead over Power.

Murray, a 23-year-old from North Carolina in just his second start as a PGA Tour member, notched eight birdies in a seven-under-par 65 at the Country Club of Jackson.

He posted a 12-under 132 halfway total, with Englishman Greg Owen (67) and Irishman Power (69) equal second on 10-under in the low-key PGA Tour event.

Before turning professional last year, Murray compiled an impressive amateur resume, winning his junior world championship division three years in a row to join an elite list of three-time champions that includes Eldrick Woods, now better known as Tiger.

Murray has since made a quick transition to the pay-for-play ranks.

Former world number one David Duval was among those who missed the cut.