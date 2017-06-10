Seamus Power drops back at St Jude Classic

Seamus Power’s challenge at the FedEx St Jude Classic suffered a setback on Saturday with the Irishman dropping down the leaderboard following a two-over round of 70 in Memphis.

Starting the day just three off the lead, an early birdie saw Power close to within two but he was unable to maintain that momentum and will go into Sunday’s final round on four under, five behind leaders Rafa Cabrera Bello, Stewart Cink and Ben Crane.

The Spaniard chipped in on successive holes on his way to a five-under-par 65 and a share of the lead after the third round.

Americans Cink (69) and Crane (68) joined Cabrera Bello at nine-under-par on a crowded leaderboard, with eight players bunched within two strokes and one round left at TPC Southwind.

Chad Campbell and Luke List trail by one stroke, while South African Charl Schwartzel, who had a share of the halfway lead, regressed with a 74 to fall four strokes off the pace. Five-time major winner Phil Mickelson is also four back, while former world number one Adam Scott trails by five.