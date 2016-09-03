Scott Hend takes one-shot lead as Alex Noren rides his luck

Australian cards 65 to move to 13 under in Switzerland

Scott Hend of Australia holes out on the 14th green during the third round of the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. Photograph: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Australia’s Scott Hend will take a one-shot lead over Sweden’s Alex Noren into the final round of the Omega European Masters after the pair experienced contrasting fortunes in Crans-sur-Sierre on Saturday.

Hend cruised three shots clear of the chasing pack with five birdies in the first 10 holes, but saw his lead reduced when playing partner Noren holed from 50 feet for birdie on the 17th.

The 2009 champion then enjoyed two huge slices of luck on the last when his wayward drive hit a spectator and stayed out of the trees, from where his mis-hit approach bounced over the water short of the green and onto the putting surface.

In contrast, Hend’s drive finished on a cart path to the right of the fairway and the 43-year-old went on to make his only bogey of the day to card a 65 and finish 13 under par.

“We had perfect conditions for scoring today so if you’re not going forward you’re going to be lapped by the rest of the field,” Hend told Sky Sports. “I can’t complain; I left a few shots out there but made up for that by making some great par saves.

“I thought it was a bit unfortunate (on the 18th) to bounce down the cart path between the bunkers. If I was in the bunker I could have just dumped it in the middle of the green and made par.

“I was a bit worried about hitting the tree in front of me and then hitting it in the water so thought ‘You know what, if you make a five so be it, just don’t really mess it up and put a big number on the card.”’

