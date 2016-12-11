Sam Brazel wins UBS Hong Kong Open after dramatic finish

Australian Sam Brazel birdied the last to claim a dramatic one-shot victory at the UBS Hong Kong Open, as Ireland’s Paul Dunne signed off with a disappointing 73.

The 37-year-old Brazel had entered the final day at Hong Kong Golf Club in a share of the lead with Ryder Cup star Rafa Cabrera-Bello, but the duo dropped shots on the front nine, setting the scene for an exciting finish.

Masters winner Danny Willett had come into round four six shots behind but five birdies meant he held the lead on the final afternoon before a bogey on the 17th.

That dropped shot left six players in a tie for top spot but a hat-trick of birdies from the 11th got Brazel to 12 under and, when Cabrera-Bello birdied the 16th and 17th to join him, it was all set to come down the last.

The Spaniard is used to playing under pressure, winning 2.5 points from three matches for Europe at Hazeltine National earlier this year, but it was world number 480 Brazel who kept his cool, putting his approach to eight feet to make just the second birdie of the day on the closing hole and get to 13 under.

“I was very lucky,” he told the European Tour’s official website. “That wasn’t the greatest second shot in there but it ended up good and the rest is history.

“It was a thrill to be out there the last few days. I hope that continues. It’s been a long time coming.”

Cabrera-Bello parred the last to finish second at 12 under, a shot ahead of England’s Tommy Fleetwood and Australian Andrew Dodt.

American David Lipsky was the other player to have held the lead on the final day and he finished at ten under, one shot in front of Willett.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Greystones native Dunne hit a double bogey on the seventh, and three more bogeys on the back nine, to finish the day with a round of 73. Which left him three under par over all and in a tie for 29th.