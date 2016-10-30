Séamus Power two shots off the lead in Mississippi

Séamus Power remained in contention for a first US PGA Tour win after carding a two-under-par 70 at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi on Saturday.

The 29-year old from Waterford trails joint leaders Luke List and Chris Kirk by two shots after making it to 12 under after a round that contained five birdies and two bogeys.

Americans Kirk and List shot matching 65s to vault into a share of the third-round lead at the Country Club of Jackson.

Kirk and List, at 14-under, head a crowded leaderboard, with nine players bunched within two shots heading into the final round.

Lucas Glover, the 2009 US Open champion, is part of a trio one shot behind, while halfway pacesetter Grayson Murray, who double-bogeyed the 15th hole, is among the group of four players trailing by two that includes Power.

Four-times PGA Tour winner Kirk said that good putting had been key to his scoring.

“The greens are tricky to read and they’re quick, but I feel like my speed has been pretty good so far this week,” said the 2011 champion, before adding that he did not consider his record of victories gave him much of an edge.

“Once you get out there on Sunday it’s anybody’s game. Hopefully I’ll be a little bit more comfortable out there but I’ll be just as nervous as everybody I’m sure.”

Co-leader List, one of the longest hitters on tour, picked his spots to attack, and was rewarded with seven birdies.

“I was fortunate today to avoid the rough for the most part,” he said.

“Certain holes I could take advantage of my length and certain holes had to throttle back but swinging really nicely today.

“For me it’s just being really patient. The more chill I can be tomorrow the better off I’ll play. Of course I’ll be nervous.”