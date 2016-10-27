Séamus Power shoots stunning 65 to take share of early lead in Jackson

Waterford golfer cards seven birdies in flawless opening round at Sanderson Farms Championship

Updated: 9 minutes ago

Ireland’s Séamus Power plays his approach on the 17th hole during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi. Photograph: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Ireland’s Séamus Power made a stunning start to his second event on the US PGA Tour as he took an early share of the lead after a seven-under 65 at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi.

The 29-year-old from Waterford missed the cut at the Safeway Open a fortnight ago in his first start after making the step up from the Web.com Tour.

Power put that behind him in spectacular fashion at the Country Club of Jacson, opening with two birdies to get off to the perfect start.

He failed to make any gains on the two par-fives on the front nine but then sank a 17-footer on the ninth for a third birdie as he turned in three-under 33.

It was the start of a brilliant run for Power, with birdies at the 10th and 11th completing a hat-trick of gains as he made it to five under after 11.

Power’s work on the greens had been key and a sixth birdie of the day would come when he slotted home from 22 feet on the 13th.

The Irish Olympian added a seventh birdie on the 15th before making par on the last three holes.

American rookie Trey Mullinax also carded a flawless, seven-birdie 65 to join Power atop the clubhouse leaderboard, one shot ahead of a American Lucas Glover, Colombia’s Camilo Villegas and Japan’s Hiroshi Iwata.

Ian Poulter carded a two-under 70 on his first start on American soil since May, when he took time off to rest his arthritic right foot.

