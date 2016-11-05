Séamus Power grinds to make the cut in Las Vegas

Rod Pampling still leads the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open after Aaron Wise’s charge was halted by the light in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile Waterford’s Séamus Power fought hard by carding four birdies on his way in to make the cut at four under par, 10 shots off the lead.

The Irish Olympian’s 67 was four shots better than his level par opening round and moved him up to a tie for 48th, ensureing he makes the weekend for the second week in a row on his debut PGA Tour season.

Graeme McDowell however will not feature over the last two days as he only managed to match his first round 70 with another on day two, his progress halted by a double bogey seven at the ninth.

Australian Pampling followed his course record on the first day with a three-under-par 68, giving him the clubhouse lead from Brooks Koepka, who is a shot behind.

But Wise was seven under through 14 holes when bad light suspended play on the second day.

American Wise, starting on the back nine, had three birdies and two eagles in his first seven holes, and added another birdie on the second.

The 20-year-old will resume at 7.30am local time on Saturday when he will need to gain another two shots to take a share of the lead on 14 under par.

Pampling birdied two of his first three holes before two more gains sandwiched a bogey on the eighth.

The 47-year-old also dropped shots at the 11th and 14th but recovered with gains on the 15th and 17th.

Koepka would have joined him on 14 under par had he not bogeyed the 18th — one of five holes where the American dropped shots in a mixed bag of a round.

He eagled two of the par fives, the ninth and 16th, and recorded five birdies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The day’s best round was Chez Reavie’s flawless 61, but his opening-day 76 leaves the American nine shots off the pace.

Victorious United States Ryder Cup captain Davis Love is a shot further back on four under, alongside fellow major winner Ernie Els.