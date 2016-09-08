Ryder Cup pick Thomas Pieters withdraws from KLM Open

The Belgian suffered an allergic reaction to a bee sting before this week’s event in Holland

Updated: 40 minutes ago

Defending champion Thomas Pieters has been forced to withdraw from the KLM Open in Holland after he suffered an allergic reaction to a bee sting. Pieters was last week selected as a wildcard pick for this month’s Ryderup. Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Defending champion Thomas Pieters has been forced to withdraw from the KLM Open in Holland after he suffered an allergic reaction to a bee sting. Pieters was last week selected as a wildcard pick for this month’s Ryderup. Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

 

Defending champion Thomas Pieters has been forced to withdraw from the KLM Open in Holland after he suffered an allergic reaction to a bee sting.

The Belgian, who was named as Darren Clarke’s final Ryder Cup wild card pick last month, was stung during a challenge match on Monday.

He wrote on his Instagram account: “The very unfortunate worst case scenario just happened.... One bee sting on Monday during the golf challenge against joostluitengolfer led to a major allergic reaction with flu symptoms, and forced me to pull out of my favourite tournament of the year #KLMOpen.

“Very sorry to all the fans that are on their way to support me and to the organisation tgsport. I owe it to you guys to defend my title next year.”

There is no indication that the allergic reaction will affect Pieters’ participation in the Ryder Cup, which starts at the Hazeltine course in Minnesota on September 30th.

European Ryder Cup skipper Clarke said he sees signs of potential greatness in Pieters’ game when announcing him as his final wild card pick ahead of Russell Knox.

”I said all along I would not pick a rookie, I would be reticent to do so,” Clarke said last month.

”But he (Pieters) just brings something special. He hits it so far and his short game is fantastic.

”I’ve been on tour for a long time and I’ve seen massive talent come along. I played with Tiger (Woods) when he was an amateur at the 1996 Open. I’ve seen Rory (McIlroy) up close since he’s been a very, very young kid. Thomas Pieters impresses me in the same league as those guys. He has that amount of talent.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.