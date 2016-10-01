Ryder Cup: Fan ejected after aiming abuse at Rory McIlroy

A fan was ejected from Hazeltine National Golf Club after abusing Europe’s Rory McIlroy, according to reports.

The behaviour of spectators has been a topic for discussion all week and having borne the brunt of a number of comments over the first two days of the Ryder Cup, McIlroy finally decided enough was enough.

While walking to the eighth tee someone from the crowd yelled “Suck a d*** Rory” directly at the Northern Irishman, according to a number of on course reporters who were following the opening match of the afternoon fourballs.

Heckler just told Rory to "suck a dick" and him coming up short was why Wozniacki "left his ass"😂#RyderCup pic.twitter.com/uBU72xPoGt — NateTheGreat (@NatE_AndersoN22) October 1, 2016

A video clip posted on Twitter showed McIlroy doubling back – with some fans urging him to carry on walking and others calling for the offender to be kicked out – and confronting the man before then asking security to remove him.

Two groups further back someone shouted at Sergio Garcia, who with Spanish compatriot Rafa Cabrera Bello staged a great comeback to snatch an important half against the American’s top pair of Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed, “Sergio, you suck”, which led to US vice-captain Tom Lehman telling people to calm down.

The issue of American fans was thrust into the spotlight earlier in the week after the brother of Europe’s Masters champion Danny Willett wrote a column in which he called them, among other derogatory things, “cretins”.

A number of shouts from the galleries were evident on Friday’s first day but with the tide seemingly turning in Europe’s favour on Saturday the calls became louder and more frequent.

This was despite organisers making a first-tee announcement about good conduct and posting reminders about being respectful on the electronic scoreboards dotted around the course.