Ryder Cup captain Davis Love breaks collarbone in snowboarding accident

Three months after guiding the USA to the trophy he suffered the injury in Idaho

Winning US Ryder Cup captain Davis Love has broken his collarbone in three place while snowboarding. Photo: Getty Images

Three months after captaining the United States to Ryder Cup glory, Davis Love crashed back to earth, literally, breaking his collarbone in three places, Golf Channel reported on Thursday.

Love incurred the injury in a snowboarding accident in Idaho, Golf Channel said, and underwent surgery on Thursday.

It was the third major procedure in four years for Love, who previously had back and hip surgeries.

In October, Love was widely lauded for guiding the U.S. team to Ryder Cup victory over the Europe, after presiding over a losing effort four years before.

The 52-year-old American has won 21 PGA Tour events, including one major -- the 1997 PGA Championship.

Love was scheduled to play next week’s Sony Open in Honolulu, but is now expected to be out of action for about three months.

