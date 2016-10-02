Ryder Cup: Advantage USA as Europe fade in Saturday fourballs
Irrepressible Reed and Westwood’s cold putter give hosts daunting three point lead
Patrick Reed was irrepressible as the USA moved into a three point lead ahead of Sunday’s singles. Photograph: Getty
As Lee Westwood discovered with a cold and misbehaving putter, there’s no place to hide in the Ryder Cup. Nowhere. And, on a drama filled Saturday where Europe edged within touching distance of their hosts, it was the United States who manoeuvred into a controlling position - establishing a 9 ½ to 6 ½ lead - with just the 12 singles left.