Rory McIlroy to miss PGA at Wentworth due to rib injury
World number two to miss European Tour’s flagship event next week
Rory McIlroy has pulled out of next week’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth due to a rib injury. Photograph: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
Rory McIlroy will miss next week’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth due to an on-going rib injury.
The world number two suffered the problem in the off-season after hitting a lot of balls in practice trying to decide on new equipment after former supplier Nike decided to stop producing clubs last year.
It flared up as he lost a playoff to Graeme Storm at the BMW SA Open in January and he did not feature again until the WGC-Mexico Championship in March where he finished four shots behind winner Dustin Johnson.
The Northern Irishman resumed an active schedule but felt discomfort at the Players Championship and despite a scan revealing he has suffered no new injury, he will not now tee it up at the European Tour’s flagship event on Thursday.