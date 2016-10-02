Rory McIlroy to face down Patrick Reed in opening singles

Darren Clarke forced to front-load side in bid to close three-point deficit

Rory McIlroy celebrates during the Saturday afternoon fourball matches at the Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Course in Chaska, Minnesota. Photograph: Timothy A Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy will take on Patrick Reed in a mouthwatering first singles match after European captain Darren Clarke opted to put his best players out first on Sunday.

Clarke had little option after seeing his side lose three of the second day’s fourball matches at Hazeltine to trail by three points heading into the 12 singles.

But the holders could at least take encouragement from having overturned a four-point deficit at Medinah in 2012 as they sought to secure an unprecedented fourth straight victory.

A fired-up McIlroy – who called for a fan to be ejected after suffering some foul-mouthed abuse – was in superb form on Saturday in securing a third straight win alongside rookie Thomas Pieters.

However, Reed arguably played even better with six birdies and an eagle in the final fourballs match alongside Jordan Spieth.

British Open champion Henrik Stenson will be sent out second against Spieth, with wild card Pieters taking on JB Holmes in match three.

Rafa Cabrera Bello and Sergio Garcia faced Jimmy Walker and Phil Mickelson respectively, with rookies Andy Sullivan, Chris Wood, Danny Willett and Matt Fitzpatrick filling four of the last five matches.

Fitzpatrick was in the last match against two-time Major winner Zach Johnson, but Europe faced an uphill task to get the contest that far.

SUNDAY’S SINGLES (all times Irish)

5.04pm Patrick Reed v Rory McIlroy
5.15pm Jordan Spieth v Henrik Stenson
5.26pm JB Holmes v Thomas Pieters
5.37pm Rickie Fowler v Justin Rose
5.48pm Jimmy Walker v Rafa Cabrera Bello
5.59pm Phil Mickelson v Sergio Garcia
6.10pm Ryan Moore v Lee Westwood
6.21pm Brandt Snedeker v Andy Sullivan
6.32pm Dustin Johnson v Chris Wood
6.43pm Brooks Koepka v Danny Willett
6.54pm Matt Kuchar v Martin Kaymer
7.05pm Zach Johnson v Matt Fitzpatrick

