Rory McIlroy slams decision to cut back rough at Erin Hills

The sharp jolt which Rory McIlroy inflicted on his body upon hearing the USGA had started to cut back the fescue rough on some holes here at Erin Hills confirmed more than any words that his rib injury, which has seriously curtailed his season, wasn’t a factor. It couldn’t be, not the way he nearly jumped out of the chair.

Although the fresh cuttings would significantly add to the compost collection, McIlroy – keen that the US Open maintain its tradition of asking the toughest of questions of players – would prefer that the set-up had stayed as it was in his detailed, meticulous planning which involved one scouting mission on foot and three rounds of practice, some of which included having insights from co-designer Dana Fry walking with him.

On hearing of the mowing back of the rough, on holes four, 12, 14 and 18, McIlroy – clearly exasperated – responded: “Really? We have 60 yards from left line to right line. You’ve got 156 of the best players in the world here. If we can’t hit it within that avenue you might as well pack your bags and go home.

“These are the widest fairways we’ve ever played in a US Open . . . I get that it’s thick and whatever, but it’s a hazard. If you put red lines just right along that people wouldn’t complain. It’s a US Open. It’s supposed to be a tough test. If guys can’t put it into play within a 50-yards zone I don’t think they’ve got anything to complain about.”

Not amused, let us say. But still upbeat about returning to competitive duty at a Major where he has tended to play well when it has rained. Congressional in 2011, when he won, most especially; but also the PGAs at Kiawah Island and Valhalla where he conquered softened courses.

And, although he has endured a disrupted season due to his rib injury, which first occurred in the South African Open back in January and reoccurred at The Players last month, McIlroy – with a new Red Spider putter in his bag – has returned with considerable intent.

Indeed, “excited” was something of a buzzword from McIlroy as he looked forward to the challenge ahead, on a course where driver and putter will be his weapons of choice in seeking a fifth career Major title.

Biggest weapons

“I don’t think it’s a secret that I feel like my driver is one of my biggest weapons in my bag. If I can get that in my hands more regularly, and I think if the field has to hit driver more, as well, that plays into my hands too. I wasn’t crying when I saw that rain last night and this morning. It’s a long golf course and it’s only going to play longer. That benefits a few guys, and luckily I’m one of them.

“I think driving the golf ball is a big skill in golf, and I feel like this golf course definitely tests that. And you need to have driver in your hand here if you want to take advantage,” said McIroy who is hopeful that he can turn his lay-offs into a benefit in that he is fresher.

In fact, McIlroy only has six tournaments under his belt so far this year. Another six were dropped from his schedule – the Abu Dhabi, Dubai Desert Classic and BMW PGA on the European Tour, as well as the Genesis Open, Honda Classic and The Memorial on the PGA Tour – which has led him to add the Scottish Open onto his schedule, sandwiched between the DDF Irish Open and the British Open.

“I wanted to play a pretty heavy schedule leading up to the Masters and I wasn’t allowed to do that. And then I wanted to play a lot this year and it just hasn’t panned out that way. But I’m going to, as I said, play quite a lot this summer. I don’t feel like I’m playing catch up, so to say, but I miss playing golf.

“When you’re away from it you realise how much you miss it, how much you love it and how lucky you are being able to play this game for a living and I just want to get back to that,” he explained.

For now, though, it is all about Erin Hills and McIlroy’s preparations have seen him on the property longer than anybody in his desire to get familiar with a course which is playing host to a first championship.

In his time off, the biggest change – apart from a reduced workout schedule, which has seen him hit, say, two bags of balls rather than five when on the range – is the decision to switch putter from his Odyssey to a TaylorMade Red Spider.

In working with his putting coach Phil Kenyon, McIlroy finally settled on the putter which has proven so effective for players, including Jason Day.

“That was really the one that came out better than the rest in terms of launch conditions and how fast it got the ball rolling, side spin, even face rotation, as well, I felt like I could bring it back to square more often than anything else I had tested. And I’ve had a few weeks to chip and putt around and get comfortable with it. It’s a bit of a different feel than what I had been playing previously. But from what I’ve seen in practice so far it feels good.”