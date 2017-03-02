Rory McIlroy shows no rust in Mexico after long layoff

No ring rust from Rory McIlroy, no cobwebs either, just that fluid swing of old as the 27-year-old Northern Irishman – an absentee from any tournament for the past seven weeks in recuperating from a stress fracture to his rib – opened with an impressive 68 in the WGC-Mexico Championship in the rarefied altitude of Chapultecpec Golf Club, outside Mexico City.

McIlroy was steadiness personified for much of the first round, claiming two birdies on his card before a three-putt bogey on the fifth – his 14th hole – put any stain on his comeback from the injury that badly disrupted his early season.

But that blip was immediately followed by a stunning eagle on the par five sixth, sufficient to get McIlroy – his trademark confident walk evident – back into the thick of the action and right into contention.

Part of the challenge of the tree-lined course for players was adjusting to the altitude. Roberto Castro, for one, recorded a drive of 407 yards on the 10th and McIlroy, wearing protective strapping on his torso, hit a huge drive of 368 yards and then played a brave approach over water to reach the 625 yards par five sixth in two. He then rolled in a 30-footer for eagle to get to three-under on his round.

Standout moment

That eagle was the standout moment for McIlroy, who had birdied the par five 11th, where he holed a 15-footer, but then reeled off eight straight pars before recording a second birdie of his round at the first, where he hit a wedge approach of 127 yards in to four feet. Following his eagle he made a good up and down at the 17th to get into the clubhouse at three under.

McIlroy’s only appearance on tour prior to competing in Mexico had been in the South African Open, where he lost a playoff to Graeme Storm. The world number three had battled through what he thought was a back injury to finish that tournament, but a subsequent scan in Dubai showed that he’d actually suffered a stress fracture and scheduled appearances in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, the Genesis Open and the Honda Classic were taken off his calendar.

With only a handful of rounds under his belt before playing in the WGC –Mexico, among them his publicised round with US President Donald Trump, there was an impressive pep to McIlroy’s step as he went about his business with the eagle on the sixth providing a reminder of his ability to bring the X-Factor to the course.

Of the challenge of playing at altitude, with the old course located at 7,835 yards, Rickie Fowler – winner of last week’s Honda Classic on the PGA Tour – remarked: “Getting adjusted to how far the ball is going can be a struggle but it is more mental than anything . . . telling yourself this 7-iron is going to go 210 or whatever it might be.

“And then you add factors like hitting into the wind . . . it is just weird and plays tricks on your mind. It is a week you have to think through everything and get really committed.”

McIlroy would return to the world number one spot with a victory on his return to competition, but the new number one Dustin Johnson – playing alongside the Ulsterman – struggled to reclaim the form that saw him win the Genesis Open just a fortnight ago.

Double bogey

Johnson suffered a double bogey six on the first, his 10th, in a mixed bag of a round that saw him finish on one under 70.

There were no such struggles from 43-year-old Lee Westwood, one of 10 Englishmen in the field, who claimed six birdies and a lone bogey through his opening 12 holes to claim the on-course lead aft five-under-par, while US PGA champion Jimmy Walker was brought back to earth with back-to-back bogeys on the 16th and 17th to fall back to four-under.