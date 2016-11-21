Rory McIlroy sets Monty’s money list record in his sights

Rory McIlroy has set a short-term goal of more major glory and a long-term objective of surpassing Colin Montgomerie’s record number of money list titles.

McIlroy’s chances of winning the Race to Dubai for the third year in succession were effectively ended when he withdrew from the Turkish Airlines Open due to security concerns.

And the world number two was playing alongside Henrik Stenson on Sunday when the Swede carded a closing 65 — matched by McIlroy — in the DP World Tour Championship to succeed McIlroy as European number one.

Winning the Open Championship at Royal Troon was a big factor in Stenson’s success and McIlroy would love to add more majors to his collection in 2017 and claim a fourth Race to Dubai title, halfway to equalling Montgomerie’s total.

“When you see someone do something you’ve done before and haven’t quite achieved this year, of course you want to do it again,” the four-time major winner said.

“Of course I want to win the Race again, I’ve got a few more years and it would be nice to pass Monty. That will be a nice little target to aim for and hopefully I can get my fourth next year.

“I know if I win tournaments and play well in the big events that these things sort of happen in the process.”

McIlroy recorded two top-10 finishes and two missed cuts in this year’s majors, with the 27-year-old labelling his putting as “pathetic” after making an early exit from the US PGA Championship for the first time in his career.

After trying to find the solution on his own, McIlroy eventually conceded he was being “stubborn” and enlisted the help of putting expert Phil Kenyon. He went on to win the Tour Championship and overall FedEx Cup title.

“It’s something I have to keep on top of,” he added. “Phil is going to come out to Dubai with me for a few days when I come back in December.

“It would be lovely to go into the Christmas break and not really touch a club, but I know that if I want to hit the ground running in 2017 I’m going to have to keep on top of it.

“But it’s been a huge improvement and I wouldn’t have thought I’d have achieved what I have when I was talking to you guys on the Friday at Baltusrol. I’m excited going into next year and definitely feel like I made a lot of progress.

“My major championship performances haven’t been what I wanted, but if you take majors away I feel like I have played pretty well and had a good season. Next season I just need to make sure the majors match up to what I’m doing outside of them.”