Rory McIlroy secures stunning win in Boston

Final round of 65 sees McIlroy claim Deutsche Bank Championship ahead of Paul Casey

Updated: 32 minutes ago

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland watches his putt on the 16th green during the final round of the Deutsche Bank Championship at TPC Boston. Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

A barnstorming performance from Rory McIlroy saw him come from six shots behind to win the Deutsche Bank Championship in Boston on Monday.

Starting the day on nine under, six adrift of Paul Casey, McIlroy carded a final round of 65 to finish on 15 under, two ahead of Casey who could only manage a round of 73.

The win not only earns McIlroy a cheque for $1,530,000 but also propels him up the FedEx Cup standings. Starting the week in 38th place, the Northern Irishman is now up to fifth.

Today’s final round was moved forward in the hope of concluding play before winds from Tropical Storm Hermine became too severe but players had to contend with strong gusts and challenging conditions at TPC Boston.

Full story to follow

