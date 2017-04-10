Rory McIlroy says will marry Erica Stoll within weeks

Rory McIlroy has said he will marry Erica Stoll before the Players tournament, which starts on May 9th.

Speaking of the impending nuptials after his third attempt to complete a career grand slam failed to spark into life at Augusta National, the Northern Irishman said: “I am excited. It’s a great time in my life and it would have been nice to walk down the aisle in the green jacket!

“It’s a great time in our lives and it’s all about that over the next couple of weeks and I’ll come back at the Players refreshed and a married man and start a new chapter in my life.”

The wedding is to take place at Ashford Castle at Cong, Co Mayo.

McIlroy admitted he had simply not played well enough at Augusta National to seriously challenge for a green jacket, despite battling back from being three over par after eight holes to card an opening 72.

McIlroy got engaged to Ms Stoll in December 2015. He was previously engaged to tennis player Caroline Wozniacki.

