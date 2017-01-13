Rory McIlroy’s second-round charge slowed by late bogeys

Two closing bogeys slowed a charging Rory McIlroy in the second round of the BMW South Africa Open in Johannesburg on Friday.

The World No 2 signed for a four-under 68 to move to nine under, three strokes behind clubhouse leader Graeme Storm.

McIlroy admitted he was close to pulling out of the event ahead of the second round after tweaking his back and he struggled early on with a bogey on the par-five second and a double bogey at the fourth, with a birdie two coming at the short third hole.

But McIlroy hit a purple patch in the middle of his round, prompted by an eagle three at the par-five eight hole.

Followed by huge crowds at Glendower Golf Club, McIlroy made up for a poor start that included a double-bogey six at the fourth hole, to go eight under through eighth holes and get to 11 under.

tweet "It came off a little hot"



McIlroy just hit his five wood 323 yards down the 9th hole! pic.twitter.com/w6kqE259UB — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) January 13, 2017

McIlroy mixed power and control off the tee – he hit a 5-wood 323 yards off the tee on the ninth hole – with some stellar work on the greens, making eight one-putts in a row from the eighth hole.

His seventh birdie of the day on the par-five 15th brought McIlroy within a shot of Storm; the Englishman having carded a best of the week nine-under 63 to set the clubhouse target of 12 under.

Having look set to start the weekend at the top of the leaderboard, McIlroy slipped back with closing bogeys on the 17th and 18th to join a five-way tie on nine under.

Speaking after his round, McIlroy confirmed that he was close to not teeing it up.

“I thought about pulling out before teeing off today. I tweaked my back somehow and the first few shots today weren’t very comfortable”

American Peter Uihlein (64) and the South African pair of Jbe Kruger (67) and Trevor Fisher (68) share second spot on 10 under, two shots off leader Storm .

And it was the threat of storms that saw play suspended just before 5pm local time, with lightning in the area.

The suspension ended the day’s play, adding to Darren Clarke’s miserable afternoon as he was forced to mark his ball on the 18th green after already undoing all the good work of his opening two-under 70 by slipping back to four over after a round that included seven bogeys and a solitary bogey.