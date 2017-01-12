Rory McIlroy’s birdie blitz leaves him one back in South Africa

Rory McIlroy’s new mixed bag of clubs made little difference on Thursday as he opened the BMW SA Open with a five under par round of 67, which included three twos, to sit one shot behind early leader Trevor Fisher Jr.

McIlroy – who is playing in the tournament as a favour to host Ernie Els – is the hot favourite to start his year with a win in a weak field which is largely made up of players from South Africa’s domestic circuit.

Indeed the only other two players inside the world’s top 100 – Andy Sullivan and defending champion Brandon Stone – finished six over and two over respectively and will have work to do to make the weekend.

Darren Clarke, now free from the spotlight of being European Ryder Cup captain, got his year off to a solid start with a two under par round of 70 to sit tied 16th.

But it was McIlroy who drew the vast majority of the big crowds at Glendower Golf Club and he did not disappoint.

Starting on the 10th – where he hit his opening drive of the day 392 yards straight down the fairway – he parred his first four holes before kicking in to gear and sinking birdie putts at the 14th, 15th, 16th and 17th.

Another birdie would follow at the par five second as he made the turn to put him within one shot of nine-time Sunshine Tour winner Fisher Jr.

However, it was not all easy going for the four-time major winner and he would slip up at the fourth and fifth to what was possibly a loss of concentration.

After finding the light rough with his drive at the fourth he left his wedged approach well short and was then too heavy-handed with his pitch, leaving too much work to be done for par.

Another missed green at the next hole should have caused little bother after a soft flop shot over the bunker to five feet but the par putt slid right and lipped out to make it two dropped shots in two holes.

However, there was no sign of the exasperration on the greens which plagued much of the world number two’s 2016 as he brushed it off to flight a beautiful tee shot to three feet at the par three sixth before slotting the putt.

Despite missing the fairway at the seventh and dabbling with the trees, he showed off his improved short game to make a good up and down to save par.

Another wayward drive at the par five eighth also caused little trouble as he managed to draw a superb recovery shot around the trees and on to the fairway before another up and down gave him a deserved birdie and a score of five under.

“It was a bit adventurous on the back nine,” he said afterwards.

“But I did well to scramble and do a bit to salvage a few holes, but yeah it was a good solid round of golf and a good opening round.”

A par at the ninth completed what was an impressive round for someone who hasn’t played a round of competitive golf since November 20th, spent all of last week on safari without touching a club, and is still adjusting to new clubs and, most importantly, a new golf ball after Nike pulled out of the equipment-making business.