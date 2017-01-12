Rory McIlroy’s birdie blitz leaves him one back in South Africa

The Northern Irishman carded seven birdies on the way to a 67 in his first start of the year

Ruaidhrí Croke

Rory McIlroy began his year with an opening round of 67 at the BMW SA Open to sit one shot off the lead. Photo: Warren Little/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy began his year with an opening round of 67 at the BMW SA Open to sit one shot off the lead. Photo: Warren Little/Getty Images

 

Rory McIlroy’s new mixed bag of clubs made little difference on Thursday as he opened the BMW SA Open with a five under par round of 67, which included three twos, to sit one shot behind early leader Trevor Fisher Jr.

McIlroy – who is playing in the tournament as a favour to host Ernie Els – is the hot favourite to start his year with a win in a weak field which is largely made up of players from South Africa’s domestic circuit.

Indeed the only other two players inside the world’s top 100 – Andy Sullivan and defending champion Brandon Stone – finished six over and two over respectively and will have work to do to make the weekend.

Darren Clarke, now free from the spotlight of being European Ryder Cup captain, got his year off to a solid start with a two under par round of 70 to sit tied 16th.

But it was McIlroy who drew the vast majority of the big crowds at Glendower Golf Club and he did not disappoint.

Starting on the 10th – where he hit his opening drive of the day 392 yards straight down the fairway – he parred his first four holes before kicking in to gear and sinking birdie putts at the 14th, 15th, 16th and 17th.

Another birdie would follow at the par five second as he made the turn to put him within one shot of nine-time Sunshine Tour winner Fisher Jr.

However, it was not all easy going for the four-time major winner and he would slip up at the fourth and fifth to what was possibly a loss of concentration.

After finding the light rough with his drive at the fourth he left his wedged approach well short and was then too heavy-handed with his pitch, leaving too much work to be done for par.

Another missed green at the next hole should have caused little bother after a soft flop shot over the bunker to five feet but the par putt slid right and lipped out to make it two dropped shots in two holes.

However, there was no sign of the exasperration on the greens which plagued much of the world number two’s 2016 as he brushed it off to flight a beautiful tee shot to three feet at the par three sixth before slotting the putt.

Despite missing the fairway at the seventh and dabbling with the trees, he showed off his improved short game to make a good up and down to save par.

Another wayward drive at the par five eighth also caused little trouble as he managed to draw a superb recovery shot around the trees and on to the fairway before another up and down gave him a deserved birdie and a score of five under.

“It was a bit adventurous on the back nine,” he said afterwards.

“But I did well to scramble and do a bit to salvage a few holes, but yeah it was a good solid round of golf and a good opening round.”

A par at the ninth completed what was an impressive round for someone who hasn’t played a round of competitive golf since November 20th, spent all of last week on safari without touching a club, and is still adjusting to new clubs and, most importantly, a new golf ball after Nike pulled out of the equipment-making business.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.