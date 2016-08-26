Rory McIlroy moves back into contention with much improved 69

Patrick Reed is leading at the Barclays - on the Black Course at Bethpage State Park

Rory McIlroy watches his tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of The Barclays in the PGA Tour FedExCup Play-Offs on the Black Course at Bethpage State Park. Photograph: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy came back into contention with a two-under-par 69 in Friday’s second round at the Barclays.

Debuting his new Scotty Cameron putter this weekend - McIlroy enjoyed a much improved round after Thursday’s disappointing 71.

Still seeking his first PGA Tour win of 2016 - McIlroy’s round leaves him six shots off the lead with the play still ongoing.

McIlroy started brightly with three birdies in his first seven holes, and he added another birdie on the 13th. Yet his round was blemished with bogeys on the 15th and 16th. Although he did stop the rot, making par for the final two holes.

For the four-time Major champion, it was an all too familiar mixed round - unable to maintain his momentum to the end.

Top of the leaderboard is American Patrick Reed, at three-under-par through four holes. And eight under overall. He is three shots ahead of fellow American Ryan Moore - who ended his second round three-under-par.

Graeme McDowell is currently two over par - through four holes of his second round. The Irishman is three-over-par overall, a shot over the projected cut.

