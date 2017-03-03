Rory McIlroy makes light of illness and layoff to move into contention

As improbable as it would seem, given that he hadn’t played for seven weeks due to a rib injury and then had his return to competition compounded by contracting a bout of food poisoning, Rory McIlroy manoeuvred his way into contention during the second round of the WGC-Mexico Championship at Chapultepec Golf Club with an opportunity also to jump back into the world number one spot.

A win for McIlroy would restore him to the world’s top ranking provided Dustin Johnson finished outside the top-four, and the second round of the $9.5 million no-cut tournament saw the 27-year-old Northern Irishman throw down an indication of his intent as he covered the front nine in just 31 strokes – to move to seven-under for the championship – and just a shot behind pacesetter Ross Fisher.

“It didn’t seem like he missed a beat,” Johnson had observed after playing alongside McIlroy in Thursday’s first round. But McIlroy had been battling the effects of food poisoning and altitude in that opening round, and – seemingly recovered – was in better shape on Friday as he made an upward move on his return to competition and just a month before the Masters, where he will seek to complete the career Grand Slam.

McIlroy’s birdies on the front nine came at the second, fourth, sixth and ninth holes in a bogey free assault which featured big drives, precision approach play and a nice touch with his putter as he became the man in Fisher’s rearview mirror.

Playing through illness

A number of players have played through the illness barrier. Although British Open champion Henrik Stenson was forced to withdraw midway through his opening round, McIlroy and Tyrell Hatton – both suffering from food poisoning – and Adam Scott (cold) and Ryan Moore (sinus infection) defied their ailments to move into challenging positions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The European challenge was particularly strong, with Englishman Fisher moving into the lead through 12 holes of his second round, a shot ahead of McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and also Andy Sullivan who was seven-under on his round after an opening 71.

McIlroy’s presence, though, was an ominous one as he showed no ill-effects from his enforced layoff due to a stress fracture to a rib in January. A win, and a possible return to world number one, remained very much in McIlroy’s sights as he chased down Fisher.