Rory McIlroy lurking with intent after tough Masters grind

Destiny has a strange way of calling its favoured sons; and Sergio Garcia, thwarted so often in the past, will thread warily into the final two rounds of this 89th edition of the Masters tournament here on the pristine lawns of Augusta National, where – on what would have been the 60th birthday of his inspiration, Seve Ballesteros – the Spaniard has yet another chance to claim a maiden major title.

“That would be the best thing that could happen to me,” observed Garcia, an emotional matador at the best of times.

Tip-toeing forward with care into the weekend, Garcia is one of the usual suspects in pursuit of a title won last year by Danny Willett. Yet, just as a year ago, there were also some new kids on the block who elbowed into the mix, among them Charley Hoffman, Thomas Pieters, Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm and Phil Mickelson whilst old-timer Fred Couples had the temerity to join the chase.

Fred Couples is in the mix again at Augusta as he continues to defy time. Photo: Harry How/Getty Images

So too Rory McIlroy, sufficiently close to have those above him casting nervous glances back in his direction.

The Northern Irishman, though, finished with a salty taste in his mouth with a bogey on the last, signing for a 73 for 145, one over; but with Hoffman and Garcia in the clubhouse on 140, four under, the five stroke gap was a closable one over the remaining 36-holes, especially with improved weather – sunshine and no wind – set for the finale.

Yesterday, a wickedly cool wind lashed into the faces of players on the very first tee, an invisible force that offered a portent of the challenge ahead; and, as there always will be, some found a way to unlock the code. Others, though, floundered in the challenge, marking it down as a learning experience to be utilised in the future. Shane Lowry was one of those, a second round 79 for 151 leaving him cast adrift.

McIlroy grinded for much of his second round, upset by a strong gust on the third as he prepared to putt but then benefitting from a 16 yards chip-in on the sixth for birdie - the shot was destined to run off the green like a rabbit chased by a fox until it found the bottom of the tin cup – to emphasis the give-and-take nature of the day.

In the end, he was within sight of the men in front. Work to do, for sure; but very much achievable.” I still feel like I’m right in this tournament,” said McIlroy, a four-time Major champion whose only blank on that Curriculum Vitae is a Masters green jacket. He has the Claret Jug. He has the Wanamaker Trophy. He has the US Open trophy. Just one trophy left.

Yesterday, McIlroy went about his business with purpose, although a bogey on the 18th left a wee salty taste in his mouth. “Disappointed to finish like that,” he confessed, adding: “Even just being in position going into Sunday, I know more than most what can happen on Sundays around here, good and bad. I shot 66 in the last round and I shot 80. So, it’s just all about getting yourself in position, but I feel like I need something in the 60s at least to get myself in there. But I’m not disappointed (by the 73), I’m disappointed by what happened at the last, but I’m in a decent position going into the weekend.”

Garcia, playing with Shane Lowry and Lee Westwood moved into a tie for the lead. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

Still, there was a look of intent as he assessed the challenge ahead. For sure, he’d prefer to be pursued than be the pursuer, but the chase is well and truly on for the world number two. “If I can put together a 67 or a 66 (on Saturday), I feel like I’ll be right in there for Sunday . . . it’s easier said than done around this golf course, but when you take advantage of the par 5s, pick up a few others, there’s something in the mid 60s, and it would be great score to go into Sunday with,” said McIlroy.

He’s more than familiar with one of those he’s pursuing. Garcia has been a colleague on European Ryder Cup teams through the years, a friend who answered his call to play in the Irish Open at Royal County Down two years ago.

The Spaniard, too, is a player who has been thwarted more than most during a career with the mantle of “best player never to win a major” thrown onto his shoulders like a lead weight to carry around.

Here and now, Garcia seems in a happier place than at any time in his career. His first Masters appearance was back in 1999 and his birdie-birdie-birdie start to the second round was the kickstart that propelled him up towards the summit as he shot a 69 for 140, positioned to finally claim that breakthrough Major.

How will Garcia separate the good memories from bad as he sets about finishing the job? “It’s not easy, because you try to think about all the good things that happened to you here. But also, like I said before, there’s in a lot of these shots, there’s such a thin line between a good shot being next to the hole and a good shot being 40 feet away and then having a very difficult 2 putt or something like that. So I guess at the end of the day, you try to not think about those and try to be as positive as possible.”

He added: “Things are happening at the moment. So I want to make sure that I keep riding that wave and go out there tomorrow, be positive, be like I’ve been the first two days.”