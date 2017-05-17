Rory McIlroy hopeful of playing BMW PGA at Wentworth

Rory McIlroy will start hitting wedges this weekend as he looks to recover from the flair up of his rib injury in time to play at next week’s BMW PGA Championship in Wentworth.

The world number two underwent an MRI scan in Belfast on Monday which showed a “low grade response” to his previous rib injury which had kept him out for a number of weeks prior to the Masters at Augusta.

Speaking via a conference call at the media day ahead of July’s Irish Open at Royal Portstewart, McIlroy said that he has his “fingers crossed” that he will be able to play at Wentworth – where he won in 2014 – but that he will follow the advice of medical experts and not play if they believe that to be the best option.

The four-time major winner will decide “at the last minute” if he is to play as he has right up to the first round on Thursday to make the decision.

McIlroy also said that he “isn’t concerned about the schedule going forward,” which includes Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament, the US Open and the Travelers Championship before the Irish Open which begins on July 6th.

“It’s all about resting and keeping it loose around the area affected,” McIlroy said.

The 28-year-old – who hosts the Irish Open this year for the third year running – also announced on Tuesday that Farmers Insurance Open champion Jon Rahm will play at Portstewart.

The 22-year-old – who also lost out to Dustin Johnson in the final of the Dell World Matchplay in March – has burst onto the scene on the PGA Tour after leaving college last year.

A win and six top 10s in just 13 events so far this season have catapulted the Spaniard up to 12th in the world rankings.

He joins the likes of Justin Rose, Lee Westwood and Danny Willett who have already committed to playing in the tournament which takes place two weeks before the British Open.