Rory McIlroy gifted win after Gary Woodland’s withdrawal

Rory McIlroy was gifted victory in his second match in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play after Thursday’s scheduled opponent Gary Woodland withdrew due to a “personal family matter”.

However, McIlroy’s fate was still out of his hands with the man he lost to on day one, Denmark’s Soren Kjeldsen, needing only a half against Emiliano Grillo to advance to the last 16.

A day after defending champion Jason Day pulled out of the event to spend time with his mother as she undergoes treatment for lung cancer, Woodland also withdrew ahead of his group two clash with McIlroy at Austin Country Club.

A statement released by his management company read: “Due to a personal family matter, Gary Woodland must withdraw from the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play.

“We ask that you respect his family’s privacy at this time.”