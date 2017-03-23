Rory McIlroy gifted win after Gary Woodland’s withdrawal

Soren Kjeldsen can win group if he gets at least a half against Emiliano Grillo

Rory McIlroy was awarded his match against Gary Woodland at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at the Austin Country Club in Texas. Photograph: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy was awarded his match against Gary Woodland at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at the Austin Country Club in Texas. Photograph: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

 

Rory McIlroy was gifted victory in his second match in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play after Thursday’s scheduled opponent Gary Woodland withdrew due to a “personal family matter”.

However, McIlroy’s fate was still out of his hands with the man he lost to on day one, Denmark’s Soren Kjeldsen, needing only a half against Emiliano Grillo to advance to the last 16.

A day after defending champion Jason Day pulled out of the event to spend time with his mother as she undergoes treatment for lung cancer, Woodland also withdrew ahead of his group two clash with McIlroy at Austin Country Club.

A statement released by his management company read: “Due to a personal family matter, Gary Woodland must withdraw from the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play.

“We ask that you respect his family’s privacy at this time.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.