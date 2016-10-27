Rory McIlroy endures frustrating start in Shanghai

Scotland’s Russell Knox made a superb start to the defence of his title in the first round of the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai while world number three Rory McIlroy was left frustrated.

Knox was 20 under par in winning his first European Tour title last year and carried on where he left off on Thursday as he attempts to become only the second player after Tiger Woods to retain a World Golf Championships title.

McIlroy sits seven shots off the lead on one under par as he chases the win he feels is necessary to defend his Race to Dubai title.

McIlroy is more than a million points behind Masters champion Danny Willett, who has a lead of more than 400,000 points over Open champion Henrik Stenson, with Willett battling back from a nightmare start to card an opening 74.

Three bogeys and a double bogey in the space of four holes took Willett to the turn in 41, but birdies on the second, third and ninth repaired some of the damage for the world number nine.

On a dull and heavy day in China Shane Lowry failed to get any momentum going as four bogeys cancelled out his two birdies in a two over par round of 74.

FedEx Cup champion McIlroy also started on the 10th and ended a run of six straight pars with a birdie on the 16th, although even that was something of a disappointment after driving the green on the short par four and missing from eight feet for an eagle.

And there was worse to come on the par-five 18th as the four-time major winner pushed his approach into the water surrounding the green, the resulting bogey dropping him back to level par.

A frustrated McIlroy finally got back into red figures with just his second birdie of the day on the seventh and parred the last two holes to sign for an opening 71.

That left the 27-year-old seven shots behind leader Karlberg, who had reached nine under with birdies on the 14th and 16th before dropping his only shot of the day on the par-five 18th.

The resulting 64 left Karlberg a shot ahead of Fowler, with Knox and Berger joined on six under by Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, who had 10 birdies and four bogeys in his 66.

But Knox could prove a hard man to beat over the weekend on a course he likes after he carded a bogey-free 66 at Sheshan International to finish six under par, a shot behind playing partner Rickie Fowler and Sweden’s Rikard Karlberg, who had five holes to play.

The group of Knox, Fowler and Paul Casey were a combined 18 under par, Casey carding a 67 which featured four birdies, an eagle and the group’s only bogey of the day on the 11th.

After starting on the back nine, Knox followed four straight pars with the same number of birdies in succession from the 14th, before picking up further shots on the third and seventh.

Fowler had covered the back nine in 31 and completed a flawless 65 with birdies on the second and ninth, the latter edging him ahead of Knox and compatriot Daniel Berger.