Rory McIlroy confirms he will play at US Open

Rory McIlroy has allayed fears over the rib problem which has disrupted his year by confirming he will be fit to participate in the US Open next week.

McIlroy, who will be in pursuit of a fifth Major title at Erin Hills, withdrew from recent events in the United States and Europe because of the injury which has troubled him since the start of 2017.

That backdrop meant the questioning of whether or not he would feature in the US Open but McIlroy, who has been boosted by recuperation work during a fortnight at the Quinta do Lago resort in Portugal, will return to competitive action on Thursday next week.

This marks a boost to the tournament as well as McIlroy himself, especially after news that Phil Mickelson will skip the second Major of the year to attend his daughter’s high school graduation.

“I am ready for Erin Hills and looking forward to playing there for the first time,” McIlroy, 28, said: “The last few weeks have obviously been frustrating – I never like to miss events either on the PGA Tour or European Tour – but it was important I got back to a level of fitness where I felt like I could give myself the best possible chance at the US Open.

“As I have said many times before, Majors will ultimately determine my golf career but I have had the rest of this busy season to consider as well.”

The US Open, which McIlroy won in 2011, marks the start of a busy spell for the world No 2. His charity foundation hosts the Irish Open, which will be held in Portstewart before the British Open and US PGA take place. McIlroy is also the defending champion of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup, which climaxes after the Majors.

(Guardian service)