Rory McIlroy confirms he will play at US Open

World No 2 has recuperated from rib injury and will tee it up at Erin Hills

Ewan Murray

Rory McIlroy in action during the final round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy in action during the final round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

 

Rory McIlroy has allayed fears over the rib problem which has disrupted his year by confirming he will be fit to participate in the US Open next week.

McIlroy, who will be in pursuit of a fifth Major title at Erin Hills, withdrew from recent events in the United States and Europe because of the injury which has troubled him since the start of 2017.

That backdrop meant the questioning of whether or not he would feature in the US Open but McIlroy, who has been boosted by recuperation work during a fortnight at the Quinta do Lago resort in Portugal, will return to competitive action on Thursday next week.

This marks a boost to the tournament as well as McIlroy himself, especially after news that Phil Mickelson will skip the second Major of the year to attend his daughter’s high school graduation.

“I am ready for Erin Hills and looking forward to playing there for the first time,” McIlroy, 28, said: “The last few weeks have obviously been frustrating – I never like to miss events either on the PGA Tour or European Tour – but it was important I got back to a level of fitness where I felt like I could give myself the best possible chance at the US Open.

“As I have said many times before, Majors will ultimately determine my golf career but I have had the rest of this busy season to consider as well.”

The US Open, which McIlroy won in 2011, marks the start of a busy spell for the world No 2. His charity foundation hosts the Irish Open, which will be held in Portstewart before the British Open and US PGA take place. McIlroy is also the defending champion of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup, which climaxes after the Majors.

(Guardian service)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.