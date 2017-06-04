Rory McIlroy confirms he will be back for US Open

Rory McIlroy has allayed fears his ongoing issue with a rib injury would force him to miss the upcoming US Open at Erin Hills in Wisconsin, with the world number two – who has undergone a recuperation programme at La Quinta resort in Portugal – confirming he will play in the season’s second Major.

“I am ready for Erin Hills and looking forward to playing there for the first time. The last few weeks have obviously been frustrating. I never like to miss events either on the PGA Tour or European Tour but it was important I got back to a level of fitness where I felt like I could give myself the best possible chance at the US Open,” said McIlroy, who hasn’t played since competing in The Players tournament last month.

Since then, McIlroy missed out on planned appearances in the BMW PGA Championship on the European Tour and the Memorial tournament on the US Tour. Instead, McIlroy – just as he did when he suffered an ankle injury in 2015 – headed to the Algarve to recuperate from the recurring rib injury.

McIlroy sustained a stress fracture to his rib in January when competing in the South African Open and then suffered a setback at The Players, which forced him to undergo a recovery programme under Dr Steve McGregor.

“As I have said many times before, Majors will ultimately determine my golf career but I have had the rest of this busy season to consider as well,” explained McIlroy for missing out on Wentworth and Muirfield Village. It means he won’t have played for five weeks when he chases a fifth career Major title at the US Open in two weeks’ time.

McIlroy, who won the US Open at Congressional in 2011, is hoping to avoid any further injury setbacks after an unsettled season to date. The Northern Irishman’s upcoming schedule includes the US Open, followed by his defence of the Irish Open at Portstewart and the British Open at Royal Birkdale next month.

Confirmation of McIlroy’s participation means there will be four Irishmen in the field at Erin Hills, where Graeme McDowell, Shane Lowry and Paul Dunne are also playing.

Phil Mickelson, though, has chosen not to play at Erin Hills so that he can attend the school graduation of his daughter Amanda in San Diego which takes place on the same day as the firts round of the championship. The US Open is the missing link in Mickelson’s quest for a career Grand Slam but the American has opted to put his family commitments first.

“We certainly understand and support that Phil’s family commitments are of paramount importance,” the tournament’s executive director, Mike Davis, said.