Rory McIlroy battles back after disastrous start in Boston

Rory McIlroy had to fight back after a disastrous start to his first round at the Deutsche bank Championship to remain in touching distance of the early lead.

That lead was held by James Hahn who carded and opening round of 65 to sit atop the leaderboard at six under.

However, world number five McIlroy looked in danger of playing himself out of the second tournament in the FedEx Cup series when he triple bogeyed the 12th - his third - after a bogey at the previous hole.

But, continuing with the Scotty Cameron putter which he put in his bag at last week’s Barclays, the four-time major winner began to right things with a birdie at the 13th.

That was followed by four solid pars before he took advantage of the par five 18th to knock in a putt for a birdie four and complete a front nine of just two over par when, at one stage, it looked as if it could be at least double that.

Another birdie followed at the first - his 10th - before a final birdie at the par five seventh dragged him back to level par. It was at that mark that he would finish with a score of 71.

A shot further back in the group ahead of McIlroy was Graeme McDowell who also struggled at the 12th.

The 2010 US Open champion had to settle for a double bogey six at his third hole before compounding it with a bogey at the easy par five 18th.

A birdie at the first pulled him back to two over but the 37-year-old - who became a father for the second time on Monday - was left languishing towards the bottom of the field on two over par.

World number one Jason Day looked set for something special when he opened his round with a birdie before an eagle at the second.

However, his progress was stunted by bogeys at the fifth and sixth before a level par back nine saw him sign for a one under par round of 70.

After claiming the first victory of the playoff series last week, Patrick Reed continued his good form with a three under.

Also at the three under mark after opening 68s were Olympic gold medalist Justin Rose and British Open champion Henrik Stenson.