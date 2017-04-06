Rory McIlory makes late surge as winds make for stiff Masters test

Charley Hoffman had a cloak of immunity but, for virtually everyone else, the potential for disaster lurked everywhere in this first round of the 81st edition of the US Masters, as a stiff wind - frequently gusting to beyond 35 miles per hour - added further to the examination in asking hard question after hard question for those setting off in search of a green jacket.

Unfortunately for Dustin Johnson, the world number one never even had an opportunity to answer any of them.

In a darkly coated twist of fate, Johnson stumbled before ever getting a chance to make a competitive swing. The slip down a three-step wooden stairway in his rental home on Wednesday night proved to be his downfall, the subsequent medical and physiotherapy treatment - and some tentative swings on the range - failing to provide a remedy in time.

From a difficult tee shot into the teeth of it on the first, to the 18th green where the wind wickedly unsettled players over their putts, this first round was, as more than one player observed, “a battle for survival.” The average score hit over 75, as the course - and wind - won. It was the highest scoring average since the opening round of 2007.

Most struggled, few thrived. But one man did. And how. Hoffman defied conditions, and logic. The 40-year-old Californian - a four-time winner on the PGA Tour, most recently in last year’s Texas Open - shot a superb opening round of 65, seven-under, to open up a four stroke gap on his closest pursuer.

Jordan Spieth, who ran up a quadruple bogey nine on the Par 5 15th, was among those to fight the good fight in escaping with a 75, while Thomas Pieters, who’d defied the conditions to reach five-under until he arrived into Amen Corner where he suffered - hitting his 8-iron tee shot into the water on 12 - and he eventually signed for a 72. “I didn’t really have any bad shots and kind of got penalised, so it hurts,” said the Belgian.

For sure, it was a tough old day in paradise. “It was brutal out there, like the (British) Open championship. One slip can cost you a treble or a quadruple,” opined Englishman Andy Sullivan, who shot a one-under 71 that gave him the clubhouse lead for a time with compatriot Matthew Fitzpatrick (who three-putted the last for a double), Kevin Chappell, Russell Henley, Justin Rose and Phil Mickelson only for William McGirt to usurp them all by posting a 69, three-under, in bravely getting up-and-down for par on the last.

“That’s the thing around here, you just got to be so patient and every shot you got to think about it. You got to think about how you’re hitting it and how far you’re hitting it and you got to always be switched on,” explained Fitzpatrick, who’d seen firsthand the trials and tribulations of playing partner Spieth on the 15th.

With a new Two-Ball Odyssey putter in his bag, Shane Lowry had a roller-coaster front nine of four birdies and three bogeys. In fact, he had to wait until the seventh for his first par. But that fourth birdie of his round, hitting a lovely pitch from 50 yards to two-feet, ensured he turned into the homeward run one-under.

On the Par 5 13th, Lowry watched as playing partner Sergio Garcia put his approach into the tributary of Rae’s Creek guarding the green. The Offalyman had hit a monstrous drive, and hit his iron approach to 20 feet to set up an eagle. His eagle putt shaved the hole, but he rolled in the birdie putt to end a run of four straight pars to move to two-under on his round.

But Lowry hit speed-bumps on the way in. On the Par 5 15th, he lay-up and his third finished on the front edge from where he took three to get down, for a bogey; then, on the 16th, his tee shot somehow stayed on the upper level and, faced with a viciously fast downhill putt, the 25-footer ran five feet by and he missed the return for back-to-back bogeys to drop back to level par.

Rory McIlroy couldn’t buy a putt on this front nine, a disappointingly barren one which didn’t feature a single birdie for the Northern Irishman. He turned in three-over in that on-going quest to complete the career Grand Slam but, with each step, the more immediate challenge in the wind was to get into position to survive the cut. His first birdie of the day came on the 13th, where his approach fortuitously finished on the bank of the creek and he got up and down. It kick-started a late fightback, that included another birdie on the 16th.

As many struggled to combat the course, the player who had been on everyone’s target had long gone. Dustin Johnson - winner of his past three tournaments, including two WGCs - had seen his bid for a first Masters title finish before it ever got started as he reluctantly gave in to the lower back pain suffered in a fall down steps as he went, in his stocking feet, to move the car in his driveway.

“I feel like I am playing the best golf of my career right now and for me to pull out, it sucks really bad. I’m sad that I have to do it, but it’s just a freak accident,” explained Johnson, who at least spared himself after further pain when, upon reaching the first tee, decided he wasn’t up to it.