Rickie Fowler fires flawless 64 to set early mark in Houston

World number nine takes three-shot lead halfway through first round

Rickie Fowler hits his approach shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the Shell Houston Open at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas. Photograph: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

World number nine Rickie Fowler warmed up for next week’s Masters by setting an imposing early clubhouse target in the Shell Houston Open.

Fowler, who opted to miss last week’s WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, carded eight birdies in a flawless opening 64 at the Golf Club of Houston to enjoy a three-shot lead over fellow Americans Keegan Bradley and Vaughn Taylor.

The 28-year-old finished in the top five in all four Majors in 2014, but is yet to win one of golf’s biggest championships and missed the cut at Augusta National last year after rounds of 80 and 73.

However, the four-time PGA Tour winner – whose last success came in the Honda Classic in February – looks to be in far better form in 2017 and finished off his round in style with a birdie on the 238-yard ninth, his closing hole.

“The reason last week that I wanted to be off [was to] get some down-time rest, spend time with friends,” Fowler told PGA Tour Live.

“I just don’t play four in a row and Bay Hill is a place that I like to play. Unfortunately, I had to miss it last year, but I wasn’t going to miss it this year.

“So it was nice to have the week off to kind of relax, recharge a bit, and I love playing here. I like playing my way in the Majors and they’ve been able to do a great job here with conditions around the greens and making it similar as possible to next week.

“Just playing and going through the process and getting ready makes things a lot easier when you go tee it up Thursday next week.”

Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson had to settle for a level-par 72 after carding three birdies and three bogeys.

