Portmarnock to host Amateur Championship despite men-only policy

Although the R&A has adopted a tough stance in refusing to award the British Open to clubs where a single gender membership policy is in place, golf’s governing body has in effect given a pass to Portmarnock Golf Club in awarding the Amateur Championship for 2019 to the north county Dublin club.

Portmarnock, which celebrates its 125th anniversary in 2019, retains a men-only membership rule.

It will be the first time since 1949 for the British Amateur to be staged at Portmarnock and ensures 2019 marks a truly historic year for golf on this island as the British Open will also return in three years time to Royal Portrush on the north Antrim coast.

The R&A removed Murifield Golf Club from the British Open rota earlier this year after the Scottish club refused to admit women members. After the Muirfield vote, R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said: “The Open is one of the world’s great sporting events and going forward we will not stage the championship at a venue that does not admit women as members.”

In future, the same criteria could well apply to the Amateur Championship and a review of that policy is currently on-going. However, it is believed the R&A had committed to awarding the championship to Portmarnock, which is celebrating its 125th anniversary that year, prior to adopting its tougher stance on the gender issue.

The stroke-play section of the Championship will take place down the road at The Island Golf Club with the whole event running from June 17th to 22nd.