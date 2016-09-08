Portmarnock to host Amateur Championship despite men-only policy

The R&A has selected the Dublin club despite recently removing Muirfield from Open rota

Philip Reid

The 9th green and clubhouse at Portmarnock Golf Club. The Dublin venue has been selected to host the 2019 Amateur Championship. Photo: Inpho

Although the R&A has adopted a tough stance in refusing to award the British Open to clubs where a single gender membership policy is in place, golf’s governing body has in effect given a pass to Portmarnock Golf Club in awarding the Amateur Championship for 2019 to the north county Dublin club.

Portmarnock, which celebrates its 125th anniversary in 2019, retains a men-only membership rule.

It will be the first time since 1949 for the British Amateur to be staged at Portmarnock and ensures 2019 marks a truly historic year for golf on this island as the British Open will also return in three years time to Royal Portrush on the north Antrim coast.

The R&A removed Murifield Golf Club from the British Open rota earlier this year after the Scottish club refused to admit women members. After the Muirfield vote, R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said: “The Open is one of the world’s great sporting events and going forward we will not stage the championship at a venue that does not admit women as members.”

In future, the same criteria could well apply to the Amateur Championship and a review of that policy is currently on-going. However, it is believed the R&A had committed to awarding the championship to Portmarnock, which is celebrating its 125th anniversary that year, prior to adopting its tougher stance on the gender issue.

The stroke-play section of the Championship will take place down the road at The Island Golf Club with the whole event running from June 17th to 22nd.

