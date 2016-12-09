Portmarnock GC claim World Club Championship in Thailand

Geoff Lenehan and Jack Pierse pipped Royal Melbourne in a playoff to claim the trophy

Ruaidhrí Croke

Portmarnock Golf Club’s Geoff Lenehan and Jack Pierse with Ayodhya Links Founder and Chairman, Pitak Intrawityanunt after winning the World Club Championship in Thailand. Photo: @WCCGolf

Portmarnock Golf Club’s Geoff Lenehan and Jack Pierse with Ayodhya Links Founder and Chairman, Pitak Intrawityanunt after winning the World Club Championship in Thailand. Photo: @WCCGolf

 

The Portmarnock Golf Club pairing of Geoff Lenehan and Jack Pierse created history in Thailand this morning when they beat Royal Melbourne to become the first Irish club from south of the border to win the World Club Championships.

The prestigious championship is played between 25 clubs from 15 countries in Sports Illustrated’s top 100 courses in the world list.

The club then nominates its club champion who chooses a partner to play alongside – both players must have a handicap of three or less.

After qualifying through the strokeplay stage with a score of -11, the Dublin duo cruised past Los Angeles Country Club in their semi-final clash at Ayodhya Links yesterday.

That set up a final tie with Royal Melbourne which went right down to the wire.

Two down with five to play, the Irish team needed something special. And that was exactly what they got.

A bogey from the Australians at the 15th saw the defecit cut to one before Portmarnock drew level with a birdie at the 16th.

But then came the magic from Pierse. At the par five 17th he holed a crucial eagle putt to beat the birdie of the Australians and send Portmarnock down the last one up.

However, the drama didn’t finish there. After losing a ball the Irish pair were forced to concede the hole and the match went to a playoff.

But coming up the 18th again they managed to hold their nerve to win the match and claim the trophy, becoming the first European club to do so since Sunningdale in 2007.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.