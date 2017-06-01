Police dashcam footage shows Tiger Woods struggling to walk

The video shows the former number one struggling to stay upright in sobriety test

Police in Florida have released dashcam footage of golfer Tiger Woods failing a sobriety test, the golfer later claimed that he was affected by prescription medication and not alcohol. Video: Reuters

 

Police footage shows Tiger Woods struggling to walk as he is arrested by officers who found the golf star asleep at the wheel of his running Mercedes.

The 14-time major golf champion was apprehended for driving under the influence (DUI) in Florida and blamed his state on an “unexpected reaction” to a mix of prescription medicines.

Jupiter Police Department released dashboard footage of the former world number one failing to pass a sobriety test a short drive from his home.

Patrolling police found his 2015 Mercedes AMG at the side of the road with its engine running and the indicators flashing in the early hours of Monday.

He is seen struggling to stay upright as he fails to walk barefoot in a straight line after getting out of the vehicle, which had flat tyres and damage which police say was recent.

Short clip of Tiger Woods' arrest

Full video of Tiger Woods' arrest

The video also shows officers handcuffing the 41-year-old as he can barely keep his eyes open.

As an officer moves a light in front of Woods’ face during the test, he fails to follow it with his eyes.

When the golfer is asked to recall his instructions after being asked to say the alphabet, he tells an officer they are “not to sing the national anthem backwards”.

Officers described him as being co-operative despite his confused state and as having “slow, mumbled and slurred” speech.

Tests corroborated Woods’ claim that he did not have alcohol in his system and during the video he is seen to explain that the only drugs he has taken are those he is prescribed.

Woods, who is recovering from back surgery, apologised and said he took “full responsibility” after spending nearly four hours in jail.

“I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications,” he said.

“I didn’t realise the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.”

He will appear in court in Palm Beach County on July 5th.

