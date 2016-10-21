Paul McGinley joins European Tour board as non-executive director

Former Ryder Cup-winning captain Paul McGinley has joined the board of the European Tour as a non-executive director.

McGinley, who led the European team to a resounding victory against the United States at Gleneagles in 2014, has been a Tour professional since 1992 as well as serving on the tournament committee for the past 13 years.

The 49-year-old Irishman said: “At the invitation of chairman David Williams I have attended the last three board meetings in an observational capacity and I have to say I found it an energetic and energising environment.

“I have always enjoyed the business element of sport but it has been a learning curve for me over these meetings to see how a fully functioning board is structured and how it deals with the wide variety of matters and issues raised.

“I have enjoyed seeing the many successes the European Tour has enjoyed over the past 20 years and I hope to be able to play a small part in helping shape many more successes in the years to come.”