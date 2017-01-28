Paul Dunne slips back after third round in Doha

Korean Jeunghun Wang holds the lead ahead of final round at the Qatar Masters

Paul Dunne of Ireland plays a shot during the Qatar Masters golf tournament at the Doha Golf Club. Photograph: Getty Images

Paul Dunne of Ireland plays a shot during the Qatar Masters golf tournament at the Doha Golf Club. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Ireland’s Paul Dunne is six shots off the lead after a third round two-under par 70 at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters in Doha.

The Greystones native began the day just a shot off the lead, but goes into Sunday’s final round in a tie for 10th position.

An eagle on the par-four fifth hole was the highlight of Dunne’s round, which included three birdies and the same number of bogeys.

Korean Jeunghun Wang surged into a three-shot lead with seven birdies in his third round.

The 21-year-old was one of a European Tour record nine golfers vying for the lead on eight under at the midway stage.

But he moved clear of the field on 14 under on Saturday, with South African Jaco van Zyl and Spain’s Nacho Elvira his nearest pursuers — both in the group previously jostling for the lead at the end of the second round.

Englishman Nathan Kimsey, meanwhile, moved up for a share of fifth place — only four shots away.

The 23-year-old charged up the leaderboard, matching his opening round of 66 after falling off the pace on Friday when he shot 74. His six-under effort was bettered only by Wang’s bogey-free round, and it left Kimsey alongside fellow Englishman Andy Sullivan and three others.

After his flawless round, Wang confirmed his liking for the breezy conditions and admitted he is beginning to fancy his chances of closing out victory.

“My irons and putting are really good this week, so I think I have a good chance to win,” he said.

“I like this course. I like the wind, the green conditions.”

Ireland’s Graeme McDowell shot a third round 70 to leave him five under overall - and in a tie for 34th position.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.