Paul Dunne secures US Open spot via seven man play-off

Paul Dunne - despite fighting a throat infection - showed his fortitude and resilience to earn a spot in next month’s US Open at Erin Hills in Wisconsin after a long day’s work in the international qualifier at Walton Heath, outside London.

The 24-year-old Greystones golfer earned his ticket to the Major championship after competing in 36-holes of qualifying and then emerging from a seven-man play-off for the final four spots. In all, there were 15 places available at the qualifying tournament.

Dunne had a 4.30am alarm call but shot rounds of 67 and 68 for a 36-hole total of nine-under-par 135, which left him in tied-12th position behind leading qualifier Aaron Ria who finished on 130. However, Dunne and South African Thomas Aiken claimed their exemptions with pars on the second play-off hole.

Dunne became the fourth Irish player to earn his place in the field, joining Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell.

There is no rest for the Wicklow golfer, who is competing in this week’s European Tour event, the Nordea Masters in Sweden