Paul Dunne records best finish of the season with late birdie blitz

Paul Dunne recorded his highest finish of the season so far thanks to a final round of 66 at the Tshwane Open in South Africa.

The Greystones man finished tied sixth at 12 under par (272), six shots behind eventual winner and South African native Dean Burmester.

It’s another solid result for the 24-year-old who has been consistent so far this year, but yet to really get close to the winner’s circle.

His tied sixth at Pretoria Country Club is his highest finish of the season so far and his first top 10.

While it’s been his finishes that scuppered any chances of a maiden professional win in a number of his eight events so far this season, it was the opposite way around this week as an opening 73 left him with work to do to make the cut.

However, a second round 68 saw him get into the weekend by one stroke before he carded a superb 65 on Saturday, followed by a 66 on Sunday.

The result means he takes home a cheque of €35,773, bringing his prize money for the season to €126,205.

After bogeys at the second and sixth, with a birdie at the third, he turned on the style on the way in, much like yesterday.

Three consecutive birdies at the seventh, eighth and ninth got him to two under for the day before he added to them with two twos at the 14th and 16th and a final birdie at the 17th.

Dunne will hope to take that good form into the Hero Indian Open at Delhi Golf and Country Club next week in a season that has already taken him from South Africa to Hong Kong, to the Middle East, to Malaysia and back to South Africa.

Meanwhile, Burmester could afford bogeys at the 16th and 17th and still cruise to a three shot victory over Mikko Korhonen and Jorge Campillo after a scintillating front nine of just 29 shots – six under par – went a long way to seeing him sign for a 65, his first European Tour title and a cheque for €190,055.