Paul Dunne opens with 68 as Henrik Stenson freewheels

A blitz of five birdies in six holes helped Paul Dunne to an opening round of 68 at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, but it’s British Open champion Henrik Stenson who is already looking ominous in a part of the world he loves.

Dunne made a solid start to the 2017 wraparound season with top 30 finishes in South Africa and Hong Kong before Christmas and the hard work over the festive period, which he alluded to on social media, is continuing to pay off.

A birdie at the par five eighth kick-started the 24-year-old’s round, giving him the momentum to knock in four-in-a-row at the 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th and move up to tied second behind Stenson.

A single dropped shot at the 17th put a slight dampener on the finish but a four under par 68 will give Dunne a lot of confidence going into the second round in the Middle East – this being the first of a three-tournament swing which takes in Qatar next week and Dubai the week after.

But it’s Henrik Stenson who is yet again proving to be the man to catch. The Swede wrapped up the Race to Dubai title in November when the tour last visited the desert.

The British Open champion is chasing his fifth win in the Middle East and a bogey-free opening round of 64 has set him well on the way to doing that.

Starting on the 10th the 40-year-old got straight to work with a birdie, before picking up five more shots on the 12th, 13th, 14th, 17th and 18th to go out in a stunning six under par score of 30.

Things quietened down a little on his way in with a run of six pars before a superb birdie two at the seventh and another at the ninth completed a round of eight under.

ADVERTISEMENT

Martin Kaymer – who has won this even three times in the last nine years – is his nearest challenger at six under and will surely pose a threat over the next three days on a course he loves.

Defending champion Rickie Fowler struggled to gain any consistency as four birdies were offset by four bogeys to leave him on level par with US Open champion Dustin Johnson at the same mark.

Darren Clarke is one over par after five holes in the early stages of his first round.