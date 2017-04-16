Paul Dunne loses Morocco playoff to Edoardo Molinari

Paul Dunne’s wait for a maiden European Tour win will go on a while longer after the Greystones man lost a playoff to Italy’s Edoardo Molinari at the Trophee Hassan II in Morocco.

Dunne led by two shots going into the final round at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam and he went three clear on the front nine during the final round.

England’s Paul Waring looked like the one that was going to challenge Dunne, but in the end it was the former Ryder Cup player Molinari that came out of the pack.

The 36-year-old from Turin set the clubhouse mark at nine under when he eagled the par-five 18th, his second eagle on the back nine after he also made a three at the long 12th hole.

That left Dunne requiring a birdie on the final hole to force a playoff or an eagle to take the win.

A drive to the right rough opened up the dogleg on the closing hole and the 24-year-old hit his wood to the fringe of the green. An excellent pitch left him a five-footer to make the playoff and he rolled it in with confidence.

Dunne’s driving had been erratic all day and it cost him when the two players returned to the 18th tee. Having drawn to go first, he ended up in the trees to right with no chance of going for the green.

Molinari found the fairway, but with Dunne’s second only just going past the his drive, the Italian found a greenside bunker with his second.

Dunne also found sand but was offered a chance to get back into things when Molinari’s bunker shot went off the green.

Dunne played a fine bunker shot to nine feet but Molinari putted brilliantly from the fringe to four feet.

Dunne’s par putt barely caught the left edge, leaving Molinari to tap in to claim a third European Tour title and a first since 2010.