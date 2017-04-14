Paul Dunne is two shots off the lead in Morocco

Paul Dunne is two shots off the lead after an impressive round of 69 on day two of the Trophée Hassan II.

Dunne is trailing Frenchman Grégory Havret, who produced a second successive 70 to set the early clubhouse target on Friday in Morocco.

The Greystones native followed up on Thursday’s opening 73 with an early birdie on the par 3 second hole. His round really kicked off on the back nine though, where he hit consecutive birdies after an eagle on the par 5 10th hole.

A fourth birdie on the 15th was followed by two bogeys however, but Dunne steadied the ship again with a par on 18th.

Fellow Irishman Michael Hoey is one of the later starters, looking to improve upon his opening round 76.