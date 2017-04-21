Paul Dunne falls back after mixed round at Shenzhen International

Bernd Wiesberger surges into lead as Dunne hits another double bogey on fifth hole

Ireland’s Paul Dunne is two under par overall at the Shenzhen International. Photograph: Getty Images

Ireland’s Paul Dunne is two under par overall at the Shenzhen International. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Paul Dunne shot a second round 72 at the Shenzhen International on Friday before play was suspended due to the threat of lightning

Bernd Wiesberger fired a bogey-free 65 to open up a four-shot lead, 10 ahead of Dunne who is now two under par overall, midway through day two in China.

The Austrian has not missed a cut over the last eight months, with seven top-five finishes in that time. This week he is after a fourth European Tour title.

Dunne suffered a double bogey for the second day in a row, on the same par 4 fifth hole. Prior to that he had hit birdies on the first and fourth.

The highlight of his round came on the par 5 ninth when he sunk an eagle, but that was sandwhiched between bogeys on the seventh and 13th in a mixed round for the Greystones native.

He is now in a tie for 30th at Genzon Golf Club.

Dylan Frittelli and Thorbjørn Olesen are both eight under par overall, with Richie Ramsay a further shot back, one clear of George Coetzee, Scott Jamieson and Jordan Smith.

Almost two hours were lost to delays on Thursday and the hooter sounded once again on Friday as storms began to move into the area.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.