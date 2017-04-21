Paul Dunne falls back after mixed round at Shenzhen International

Paul Dunne shot a second round 72 at the Shenzhen International on Friday before play was suspended due to the threat of lightning

Bernd Wiesberger fired a bogey-free 65 to open up a four-shot lead, 10 ahead of Dunne who is now two under par overall, midway through day two in China.

The Austrian has not missed a cut over the last eight months, with seven top-five finishes in that time. This week he is after a fourth European Tour title.

Dunne suffered a double bogey for the second day in a row, on the same par 4 fifth hole. Prior to that he had hit birdies on the first and fourth.

The highlight of his round came on the par 5 ninth when he sunk an eagle, but that was sandwhiched between bogeys on the seventh and 13th in a mixed round for the Greystones native.

He is now in a tie for 30th at Genzon Golf Club.

Dylan Frittelli and Thorbjørn Olesen are both eight under par overall, with Richie Ramsay a further shot back, one clear of George Coetzee, Scott Jamieson and Jordan Smith.

Almost two hours were lost to delays on Thursday and the hooter sounded once again on Friday as storms began to move into the area.