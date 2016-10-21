Paul Dunne facing nervous weekend to decide European Tour fate

Paul Dunne will face a nervous wait over the weekend as to whether he will keep his European Tour card for next season after missing the cut at the Portugal Masters.

The 23-year-old carded five birdies in an impressive round of 67 on Friday but it was a first round of 73 that did the damage.

That left him with a total of two under par and two shots off the projected cut mark.

Dunne came into the week 101st in the Race to Dubai standings with the top 111 come Sunday evening (Sweden’s David Lingmerth is an affiliate member and therefore his placing is not counted) keeping their card for next season.

However his missed cut has seen him slip to 110th in the projected standings as a number of players below him look set to make the cut, therefore moving up in the rankings.

Dunne has amassed a total of €260,793 in winnings this season and his fate now depends on how much money those below him in the standings can earn over the weekend.

Germany’s Florian Fritsch – who looks set to make the cut right on the mark of four under after a 68 today – is projected to finish just €314 ahead of Dunne in 109th place.

At the opposite end of the leaderboard Marc Warren holds a two shot advantage over America’s David Lipsky, halfway through the second round.

Padraig Harrington has made another good start to his second round, racing to four under par through six holes and nine under for the tournament to sit five shots off the lead.