Paul Dunne facing nervous weekend to decide European Tour fate

Greystones golfer has missed the cut at the Portugal Masters and could lose tour card

Paul Dunne of Ireland hits his second shot on the 5th hole during day two of the Portugal Masters at Victoria Clube de Golfe in Vilamoura, Portugal. Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Paul Dunne of Ireland hits his second shot on the 5th hole during day two of the Portugal Masters at Victoria Clube de Golfe in Vilamoura, Portugal. Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

 

Paul Dunne will face a nervous wait over the weekend as to whether he will keep his European Tour card for next season after missing the cut at the Portugal Masters.

The 23-year-old carded five birdies in an impressive round of 67 on Friday but it was a first round of 73 that did the damage.

That left him with a total of two under par and two shots off the projected cut mark.

Dunne came into the week 101st in the Race to Dubai standings with the top 111 come Sunday evening (Sweden’s David Lingmerth is an affiliate member and therefore his placing is not counted) keeping their card for next season.

However his missed cut has seen him slip to 110th in the projected standings as a number of players below him look set to make the cut, therefore moving up in the rankings.

Dunne has amassed a total of €260,793 in winnings this season and his fate now depends on how much money those below him in the standings can earn over the weekend.

Germany’s Florian Fritsch – who looks set to make the cut right on the mark of four under after a 68 today – is projected to finish just €314 ahead of Dunne in 109th place.

At the opposite end of the leaderboard Marc Warren holds a two shot advantage over America’s David Lipsky, halfway through the second round.

Padraig Harrington has made another good start to his second round, racing to four under par through six holes and nine under for the tournament to sit five shots off the lead.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.