Paul Dunne enjoys another solid round in China

Paul Dunne hit a two-under 70 in the third round to move to four under par overall ahead of the final day at the Shenzhen International in China.

Austrian Bernd Wiesberger will take a three-shot lead into the final round after he carded a a three-under 69 to move to 15 under on a rollercoaster day at Genzon Golf Club.

Dunne is in a tie for 33rd going into the final round. The Greystones native made par on every hole on the front nine, including the fifth hole on which he had dropped five shots over the opening two days with a triple bogey on Thursday and a double-bogey on Friday.

He carded consecutive birdies on the 10th and 11th and the only bogey of the round arrived on the par 4 13th, but he will take confidence into the final round from a birdie on the last.

Wiesberger had a four-shot lead coming into the third round but quickly saw that wiped out by Grégory Bourdy, who joined Mikko Korhonen in making a hole-in-one on Saturday.

A strong finish from the three-time European Tour winner, however, saw him sign for a 69.

South African Dylan Frittelli emerged as his nearest challenger after a 68 with a birdie-birdie finish and they will be the final pair on Sunday.

Frittelli’s countrymen Dean Burmester and George Coetzee were then at 11 under alongside England’s Ross Fisher and American David Lipsky.

“I didn’t start off really well,” explained Wiesberger to the European Tour website. “I hit a couple of crooked shots and left a couple of putts out there but then from when I holed the putt on seven I felt more comfortable out there and was rolling the ball a bit better.

“I was in a similar position a couple of weeks ago in Malaysia and had a sloppier day, so I’m happy with the way I bounced back and to shoot three under par is a decent score today.

“The guys were coming at me hard early on today as well so I’m expecting no less for tomorrow, so I’m just trying to commit to my shots and enjoy it out there.”