Paul Dunne eight behind as Cabrera-Bello surges ahead

The Spaniard is looking in impressive form in Hong Kong, looking for first win of 2016

Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain putts on the 13th green during the second round of the UBS Hong Kong Open at The Hong Kong Golf Club. Photo: Warren Little/Getty Images

Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain putts on the 13th green during the second round of the UBS Hong Kong Open at The Hong Kong Golf Club. Photo: Warren Little/Getty Images

 

Rafa Cabrera-Bello shot a five-under 65 to extend his lead to three strokes after the second round of the Hong Kong Open at Fanling on Friday, as U.S. Masters champion Danny Willett moved into contention for the weekend.

Meanwhile Paul Dunne followed his 68 yesterday with a one under par 69 today to sit eight behind the lead at three under par.

Dunne, who claimed a top 30 finish in South Africa last week, has made an encouraging start to the early stages of the 2017 season and will hope to maintain his good form over the weekend after stalling last week.

Spaniard Cabrera-Bello, one shot ahead overnight, rolled in six birdies with a solitary bogey to lead Australian Sam Brazel, who was in outright second place after shooting a second successive 66 in the European Tour co-sanctioned event.

“I managed to play good again. I played solid and put myself in very few risky positions,” said Cabrera-Bello, who was on 11-under with a total of 129, chasing his first win on the tour in four years.

“I felt in control again, just managed to keep up the good work like yesterday. I know I will win again. I’ve won before. I just need to keep giving myself chances.”

Willett, who became only the second Englishman to win the Masters in April, was among of group of four in third place after shooting a 66.

“Nice to shoot some numbers again,” Willett tweeted. “Looking forward to the weekend ahead.”

After a frustrating opening round blighted by four bogeys, Ian Poulter endured a horror quadruple-bogey on the 15th and dropped another shot on the 18th to finish with a two-over 72.

Poulter, who just made the cut on even par, found a greenside bunker on the 15th, failed to get out of it on his first attempt and put his second over the green.

Olympic champion Justin Rose shot a 69 to finish on one under, 10 strokes off the pace.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.