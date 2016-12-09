Paul Dunne eight behind as Cabrera-Bello surges ahead

Rafa Cabrera-Bello shot a five-under 65 to extend his lead to three strokes after the second round of the Hong Kong Open at Fanling on Friday, as U.S. Masters champion Danny Willett moved into contention for the weekend.

Meanwhile Paul Dunne followed his 68 yesterday with a one under par 69 today to sit eight behind the lead at three under par.

Dunne, who claimed a top 30 finish in South Africa last week, has made an encouraging start to the early stages of the 2017 season and will hope to maintain his good form over the weekend after stalling last week.

Spaniard Cabrera-Bello, one shot ahead overnight, rolled in six birdies with a solitary bogey to lead Australian Sam Brazel, who was in outright second place after shooting a second successive 66 in the European Tour co-sanctioned event.

“I managed to play good again. I played solid and put myself in very few risky positions,” said Cabrera-Bello, who was on 11-under with a total of 129, chasing his first win on the tour in four years.

“I felt in control again, just managed to keep up the good work like yesterday. I know I will win again. I’ve won before. I just need to keep giving myself chances.”

Willett, who became only the second Englishman to win the Masters in April, was among of group of four in third place after shooting a 66.

“Nice to shoot some numbers again,” Willett tweeted. “Looking forward to the weekend ahead.”

After a frustrating opening round blighted by four bogeys, Ian Poulter endured a horror quadruple-bogey on the 15th and dropped another shot on the 18th to finish with a two-over 72.

Poulter, who just made the cut on even par, found a greenside bunker on the 15th, failed to get out of it on his first attempt and put his second over the green.

Olympic champion Justin Rose shot a 69 to finish on one under, 10 strokes off the pace.