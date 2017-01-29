Patrick Rodgers and Brandt Snedeker move into lead in San Diego

Justin Rose falls back as Shane Lowry hits third round 72 in Farmers Insurance Open

Justin Rose lost his lead of the Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday. Photograph: AP

Justin Rose lost his lead of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines to Patrick Rodgers and Brandt Snedeker after a tough third round on Saturday.

The Olympic champion was the leader after the opening two rounds, but he carded a one-over-par 73 to slip back to seven under, two shots off joint leaders Rodgers and Snedeker.

Rodgers, who is searching for a first PGA Tour win, fired five birdies in his 67, the joint-best round of the day, to propel himself into contention, while defending champion Snedeker compiled a 70.

Rodgers said on pgatour.com: “The conditions were awesome, that’s why we come to San Diego, the sun was out and there was no wind, so it was fun to make a few birdies.”

Tony Finau also shot 67 to move up to eight under with Cheng Tsung Pan.

Rose is one of eight men on seven under.

Starting on the back nine Shane Lowry shot a round of 72, with four birdies and the same amount of bogeys to leave him level par overall and in a tie for 58th place.

Tiger Woods missed the cut on Friday on his first PGA Tour tournament in almost 18 months.

