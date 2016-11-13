Pat Perez claims title in Mexico as Séamus Power slips back
The Waterford golfer saw his chances diminish after a horror triple bogey at the first
Pat Perez in action during the fourth day of the Mayakoba OHL Classic golf tournament at Playa del Carmen in Riviera Maya, Quintana Roo, Mexico. Photo: PA
A horrid triple-bogey seven on his opening hole destroyed any aspirations Séamus Power held of a breakthrough PGA Tour win as 40-year-old Pat Perez – who has endured anger management issues throughout his career and only returned to tour play following shoulder surgery – claimed the OHL Classic at Mayakoba on the PGA Tour.
Waterford man Power, in his rookie season on the main tour, started out in tied-fourth but his quest for glory evaporated with an errant opening tee shot which required a penalty drop into heavy rough and he ran up a seven that effectively ended his race as soon as it started. Power shot a closing round 76 for 10-under-par 274, which left him in tied-28th.
Graeme McDowell, the defending champion, finished with a 68 for 273, in tied-24th that featured an outward run of 33 strokes – with birdies on the fourth, fifth and eighth – only for the Northern Irishman, who teams up with Shane Lowry representing Ireland in the World Cup in a fortnight, to run out of steam on the homeward run.
Power’s struggles in a disappointing final round came from the get-go, with his struggles on the first leading to a triple bogey that was compounded by bogeys on the fourth, 14th and 18th with a lone birdie coming on the Par 5 seventh. Power’s finish moved him to 82nd in the latest FedEx Cup standings.
A graduate of the Web.Com Tour, Power though has successfully made the cut in three of his four opening events on the PGA Tour. “I guess I feel a little more comfortable than I thought I would this early. I’ve seen a lot of the guys between college golf, Web.com, that sort of thing, so I know some of the guys out here. I have kind of an inner belief I can play,” said Power.
Perez, nine years on from his previous tour win, underwent career threatening shoulder injury back in March and felt that a refocused attitude contributed to his victory. “I’ve got this aggressive type attitude, but just had a lot of confidence when I came back from surgery. I just didn’t think it would happen so fast,” said Perez, who closed with a final round 67 for 263, 21-under-par, for a two shot winning margin over overnight leader Gary Woodland with Scotland’s Russell Knox alone in third.