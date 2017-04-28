Pablo Larrazabal holds commanding halfway lead in Beijing

Pablo Larrazabal takes a three-shot lead into day three of the Volvo China Open after a second round 66 in Beijing.

The Spaniard, who went round in 64 on day one, dropped his first shot of the tournament on his 35th hole and finished 14 under par as he looks to claim a fifth European Tour victory.

South Africa’s Dylan Frittelli continued his recent excellent form as a course record-equalling round of 63 tied him for second with overnight leader Alexander Levy at 11 under par.

South Korea’s Soomin Lee went round in 65 to sit 10 under, while Fritelli’s compatriot George Coetzee and Belgium’s Thomas Detry are a further two shots behind at the halfway stage.

England’s Graeme Storm, who beat Rory McIlroy in a play-off to win the South African Open earlier this year, is seven under after a round of 68.